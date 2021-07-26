PDP governors’ forum to meet over state of the nation, other issues, says DG

Governors elected under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will on Monday meet in Bauchi, to deliberate on unemployment and the of the Nigerian economy, according to a statement issued on Sunday, in Abuja, by the Director-General (D-G), PDP Governors Forum (PDP-GF), Hon. CID Maduabum.

Maduabum said that PDP governors would, at the meeting, examine and deliberate on the current of the nation, and the of their respective States.

He said the health of Nigeria’s democracy, including the Electoral Act Amendment, Constitution alteration bills, pending the National Assembly, would also feature in discussions at the meeting.

Maduabum said the meeting would continue to interrogate the Federal ’s response to that was still pervading the country and proffer workable solutions.

The D-G said that the governors would continue to benchmark and exchange and ideas on best practices on various aspects of governance in their respective states, which had major beacons of light, delivering substantial democracy benefits through projects and policies impacting on the lives of Nigerians.

“The Governors will also receive of some of the committees working on various aspects of party repositioning, including the e- Registration programme of the Party.”

Maduabum said that the Bauchi Governor, Sen. Bala Mohamed, would be the Chief Host, while the Forum Chairman, Hon. Aminu Tambuwal, would preside over the meeting. (NAN)

