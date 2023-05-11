PDP Governors’ Forum receives Governors-elect, celebrates past chairmen

By Chimezie Godfrey

The PDP Governors’ Forum (PGF) on Thursday in Abuja received the party’s Governors-elect.

The Forum’s Chairman, Gov. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal at the auspicious occasion who commended the outgoing Governors of the forum welcomed the newly elected Governors of the party.

Tambuwal expressed optimism that with the calibre of Governors’ elect, the Forum would be in good hands.

He said,”It is with pleasure that I warmly welcome you all to this important event, the first of its kind since the PDP Governors’ Forum was inaugurated in 2014. The Forum has existed informally, but on 12th October, 2021, we formally registered with Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) as a separate entity. Over the years the PDP Governors’ Forum has grown into an alternative voice in governance in the country. A voice that can no longer be ignored.

“Present at this event are the newly elected Governors of our Party. On behalf of my colleague Governors in the Forum, I welcome all of them to this event and into the Forum. You are the shinning armours of the party going forward. We are happy to bequeath to you, a Forum that is strong, cohesive and vocal in the defence of democracy and good governance in the country. With the calibre of Governors’ elect I see here today, I can say confidently that our Forum is going to be in good hands.”

Tambuwal added,”Also, gathered here today are past Governors who served meritoriously as Chairmen of the PDP Governors’ Forum. These men at different times piloted the transformation agenda which we all enjoy at various levels in various states today.

“For my colleagues, out-going Governors of our Forum, I commend all of you for your solidarity and comradeship. As a first among equals, I can vouch to the warm support and friendship of all the Governors of our Party. Sometimes, it was tough agreeing in all things, but we never forgot to put our interests behind that of our party, people and nation.

“The moments we have shared under this Forum have been moments of joy, learning, comradeship support for one another and a desire for the best of our Party, States and country. To you all, I express my gratitude.

“We are gathered today to celebrate and be celebrated for the progress we have made as a body, as a party and as PDP Governors’ Forum in particular.

“We will also be celebrating in a special way, past Chairmen of this Forum, who we have not formally expressed our gratitude to, as past Leaders of the Forum. This opportunity is one we have been craving for. I am happy to welcome them back to their home, once again.”

Tambuwal expressed hope that the Party’s presidential mandate would be restored by the Courts.

“Also gathered for this event is our Presidential Candidate for 2023 election , former Vice President, Alh Atiku Abubakar, GCON. We are hopeful that your mandate will be restored by the Courts. We welcome the Acting National Chairman of PDP and all members of the National Working Committee for their presence and support. We also welcome all our leaders here present and thank you for your solidarity.

“As part of this event, is a discussion on “Good Governance at the Sub-National level: Issues, Perspectives, Expectations and Outcomes”. It will be an opportunity for the Governors – elect to learn from experts and share experiences of the out-going Governors on the challenges of governance at the state level. Issues of security, managing a state in era of dwindling resources and rising debt profile will be central in the discussion. But we will first listen to our Guest Speaker, who will set the tone for the discussion.

“Without much ado, I welcome all our Governors – elect, Party Leaders, Party men and women and of course my colleague Governors to this event. I also welcome all past chairmen of the Forum warmly. I wish you all a pleasurable event.

“I celebrate you all,” he said.