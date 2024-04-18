PDP Governors’ Forum pledges to strengthen party

The Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF) has pledged to work toward strengthening the party to regain its lost glories.

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and the Chairman of the forum stated this when he briefed newsmen shortly the forum’s meeting, ahead of the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party in Abuja.

Mohammed said that all contending issues regarding the party national chairmanship and the expired tenure of state executives would be resolved amicably at the party National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

He said that the forum deliberated on various issues of interest and concern.

“The meeting reviewed recent developments in the PDP and urged the National Working Committee of the party to set in motion the machinery to conduct credible congresses in all the states where the tenures of the party officers have expired.

“The meeting noted that there are no factions in the PDP and everybody is working together.

“We equally want to use this opportunity to reaffirm that in Rivers State, the governors would work assiduously towards resolving all the issues in the State with a view to uniting all the stakeholders,” he said.

Mohammed said that the NEC meeting would also take a decision of the chairmanship position of the party.

“There is no any contending forces. Who is NEC? NEC is the PDP Governors Forum and other stakeholders. So, we are just a portion of NEC, we cannot talk on behalf of NEC until we get there.

“NEC will take decisions on such issues, not the governors.

“I know the governors normally take leadership positions, but we have an acting person in leadership capacity leading the party.

“The NEC will decide whether it is time to fill the vacancy looking at the legal implications of doing that, knowing that they are so many lingering litigations in court.

“Of course we don’t want to disparage ourselves because we know that they are some marauders hiding somewhere trying to factionalize our party and take one faction to go and do coalition,” he said.

Mohammed said that that all issues affecting the party would be addressed within the constitutional framework.

“We are talking about resolving all the issues and going forward, so that at the end of the day, the timeliness allowed in the constitution for congresses and what have you, would have been done.

“But certainly the public are free to permutate, to discuss and off course NEC will decide on some of these issues.

"There is no any contending forces, who is NEC, NEC is the PDP Governors Forum and other stakeholders, so we are just a portion of NEC, we cannot talk on behalf of NEC until we get there," he said.(NAN)

By Emmanuel Oloniruha