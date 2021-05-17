PDP Governors Forum meets in Ibadan

Governors of the thirteen People’s Democratic Party (PDP) controlled states are currently at the International Conference Centre of the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports 13 governors are; . Aminu Tambuwal of , . Samuel Ortom of state, Douye Diri of Bayelsa, Okezie of Abia, Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom, Ifeanyi Okowa of and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu.

Others are Umar Fintiri of Adamawa, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, Nyesom of Rivers, Godwin Obaseki of Edo. the host governor Seyi Makinde and the deputy governor of Zamfara state – Gusau who represented . Matawalle.

It is expected that Gov. Darius Ishaku of Taraba and Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River would join others as the progresses.

The governors, who arrived the conference Centre at exactly 1:10 p.m. in a coaster bus, went into a door session.

Feelers from the venue revealed of the governors was centered the challenges across the country.

The which is presided over by the chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of state, will also discuss issues relating to the progress of the party.

It is expected that a communique will be issued at the end of the meeting. (NAN)

