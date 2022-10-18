PDP Governors’ Forum felicitates Gov. Ikpeazu at 58

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF) on Tuesday felicitated its Vice Chairman, Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, on his 58th birth anniversary.

Gov.Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and chairman of the forum congratulated Ikpeazu in a statement issued by C.I.D Mabuabum,Director-General of the forum in Abuja

Tambuwal described Ikpeazu as a man with vision, who had redefined the dynamics of governance.

“As the Governor of Abia State in the past seven years, he has brought his vast experience in human resource management and reorientation, to build a vibrant workforce to re-develop Abia State.

“Under road infrastructure and urban renewal, the first- ever flyover in Abia State at Osisioma on Aba-Owerri Road and numerous roads inaugurated by his administration have indeed set the pace for others to follow.

“His Initiative, Kinetic Abia Programme, has yielded dividends through the reactivation of industries, foreign direct investment, SME funding, commerce and cooperatives”,he said.

Tambuwal added that Ikpeazu had also done well in the area of power generation, water provision, housing, rural electrification, education, health, youth and women empowerment, agriculture and other critical areas.

The forum’s chairman also congratulated Ikpeazu on his emergence as the PDP Senatorial candidate for Abia South zone.

He said that the forum appreciated the dedication Ikpeazu exhibited at the PDP 2021 National Convention as member of the National Organising Convention Committee .

Tambuwal said Ikpeazu also acquitted himself remarkably well as Vice Chairman of the Venue and Protocol Committee at the 2022 Special Convention.

“He has stood for the cause of many and equally maintained a veritable balance in the polity, while also boosting the future of our party, PDP and the forum.

“We pray that the Almighty Father grant Ikpeazu good health, more foresight and grace to lead his people, as they join him in today’s celebration.

“We wish him more fruitful years ahead and pledge our brotherly cooperation and unalloyed support to him at all times.

“We give gratitude to the Almighty God for the unreserved love and care in his life, and for the wisdom in his public life ,where he has rendered dedicated service to Abia State and the country in general.”he said (NAN)

