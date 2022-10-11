PDP Governors’ Forum congratulates Okowa, Ugwuanyi, Ishaku on national awards

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The PDP Governors’ Forum has congratulated its members who were conferred with the prestigious National Honours of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON), by President Muhammadu Buhari.

This is contained in a statement by the forum Director –General, CID Maduabum, in Abuja on Tuesday.

Maduabum named the members to include Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, Gov. Darius Ishaku of Taraba and Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State.

He said that Okowa had distinguished himself as a Senator and an administrator per excellence, having changed the business, economic, social and political landscape of Delta as a two term governor.

“He has raised the bar politically with his excellent performance as vice presidential candidate of the PDP, in the 2023 general elections.”

He added that Ishaku as a serving two term governor of Taraba has rendered impeccable services that have touched the lives of the people of the state in a remarkable way.

“He had also served at the federal level as a Minister, a position he held with distinction. He is currently a Senatorial candidate of the PDP.

“Ugwuanyi is a serving and high performing governor of Enugu State where he has enthroned peace, stability, social and economic transformation of the state.

“He was a long standing member of the House of Representatives and Chairman of its Marine Transport Committee. He is currently on the ballot for the senate on the platform of the PDP,” he said.

Maduabum said that the forum joined the family and friends of the three governors to celebrate the joyous occasion and wish them well in all their future undertakings.(NAN)

