PDP Governors’ Forum congratulates Finitiri on his victory, commends INEC for rescuing process

By Chimezie Godfrey

The PDP Governors’ Forum has congratulated Gov. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri on his re-election as the Governor of Adamawa State.

In a congratulatory message, the Forum which noted that the hard won victory was not the Governor’s and for Adamawa State, democracy, stressed that it was a victory for due process in Nigeria.

The message stated,”The PDP Governors’ Forum congratulates Gov. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri on his re-election as the Governor of Adamawa State.

“It was a hard fought and hard won victory not just for Gov. Fintiri, but also for Adamawa State, democracy and due process in Nigeria.

“Indeed, Nigeria has just been rescued from descent into the abyss. We have just has dodged another bullet.”

It added,”We commend INEC for redeeming itself and hopes that this is a harbinger of things to come. It is in this regard that the Commission is requested to promptly re-visit all other elections where infractions have been identified. Where the matters have been taken to the Tribunal, INEC should assume a garb and toga of neutrality and inform the Tribunals of the actual events that transpired in the elections.

“It has been shown by today’s development that INEC can reverse itself where mistakes have been made.

“We call on Gov. Fintiri to continue to justify this huge mandate and trust of the people of Adamawa State.”