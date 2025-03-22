PDP Governors’ Forum Condemns Suspension of Rivers State Leadership, Vows to Uphold Democracy

The PDP Governors’ Forum has condemned the declaration of state of emergency which led to the suspension of the Rivers state Governor Siminalaye Fubara, his deputy, members of the state house of assembly, and other elected officials of the state.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The PDP Governors’ Forum has condemned the declaration of state of emergency which led to the suspension of the Rivers state Governor Siminalaye Fubara, his deputy, members of the state house of assembly, and other elected officials of the state.

The PDP Governors’ Forum held its 2025/3rd Monthly Meeting on Wednesday, via Zoom, during which it issued a firm communique addressing recent political developments in Rivers State and reaffirming its commitment to democratic principles.

In the Communique signed by, Governor of Bauchi State and Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, the forum strongly condemned the proclamation of a State of Emergency in Rivers State by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which was announced in a nationwide broadcast on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

According to the Communique, the Governors’ Forum expressed disapproval over the President’s subsequent suspension of Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, the Deputy Governor, and members of the State House of Assembly, deeming the actions a threat to the state’s political stability and a breach of democratic norms.

The Communique stated,”The PDP Governors’ Forum held its 2025/3RD Monthly Meeting, today, Wednesday, March 19, 2025 via Zoom.

“And rising therefrom resolved to issue the following communique:

“The Forum employed the occasion to review the unfortunate proclamation of a State of Emergency in Rivers State by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his nationwide broadcast of Tuesday, March 18, 2025; and frowned at the purported suspension by the President of the Governor of Rivers State, the Deputy Governor, and the Members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.”

The Communique revealed that the forum declared its support for Gov. Fubara, and vowed to legality of the presidential action.

“The Forum reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the Constitution, defending democratic governance, and ensuring that the rule of law prevails in Nigeria, therefore we have resolved to instruct our Attorneys General in the PDP-controlled States to challenge Section 305 (3) of the Nigerian Constitution as amended and subject it to judicial interpretation.

“The Forum stands in solidarity with His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State and the good people of Rivers State at this very difficult and trying moment of the state’s political history.

“Finally, the Forum enjoined the people of Rivers State and Nigerians in general not to despair in the face of this atrocious intimidation,” it stated.

Governors in attendance included:

“H.E. Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed (Bauchi State) – Chairman, PDP Governors’ Forum

“H.E. Siminalayi Fubara (Rivers State) – Vice Chairman, PDP Governors’ Forum

“H.E. Engr. Seyi Makinde (Oyo State)

“H.E. Sen. Douye Diri (Bayelsa State)

“H.E. Dr. Peter N. Mbah (Enugu State)

“H.E. Sen. Ademola Adeleke (Osun State)

“H.E. Barr. Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau State)

“H.E. Dr. Agbu Kefas (Taraba State)

“H.E. Dr. Dauda Lawal (Zamfara State)

“H.E. Sir Monday Onyeme (Delta State) – Deputy Governor.”