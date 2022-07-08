PDP governors felicitate Okowa @63

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum, (PDP-GF) has felicitated Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa, as he turns 63.

The forum’s message is contained in a statement by its Chairman, Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, and released by the forum Director-General, Hon. C.I.D. Maduabum, in Abuja on Friday.

Tambuwal said that the forum was glad to be associated with Okowa’s many achievements in private and public careers.

Among the achievements, was OKowa’s recent selection as the Vice Presidential candidate to Atiku Abubakar, the flagbearer for PDP 2023 presidential election.

“Your selection is roundly earned and we are confident you will bring value and purpose to the ticket.

“This follows your exemplary demonstration of capacity and dedication to service in the other public offices you have held in public administration, since the return of the country to democratic ways in 1999.”

Tambuwal said that the PDP governors were particularly delighted and encouraged by Okowa’s lofty achievements in Delta, as governor.

He commended Okowa’s vocational and technical initiatives in education through his massive road construction, for which citizens of Delta fondly call him “The Road Master”.

He also made reference to his infrastructure provision by way of flood control interventions and other urban renewal works, graduate and youths employment and empowerment schemes, healthcare services and equipment deployment, power, sports, security amongst others.

Tambuwal said that the forum also appreciated Okowa’s salient contributions to its growth, the PDP and the country in general.

He said that the party joined members of Okowa family, friends, political associates and citizens of Delta to thanking God for his blessings of good health, wisdom and forbearance on him these past years.

“We pray to God Almighty to continue to bless you with more wisdom, good health of body and mind, as you prepare to assume the office of the Vice President, after the 2023 election.

“Happy 63rd birthday anniversary Your Excellency, once again!”(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

