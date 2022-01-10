PDP governors congratulate Tambuwal @56

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum has congratulated Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and Chairman of the Forum, as he turns 56.

The forum in a statement signed by its Director-General, Mr CID Maduabum, in Abuja on Monday, thanked God for His blessings, good health, wisdom and courage on Tambuwal.

The governors said they were happy to celebrate the visionary leadership the governor had brought to bear on Sokoto and the entire people of the state over the period.

The forum said that the past six years had been an opportunity for Tambuwal to promote and demonstrate exemplary leadership at national and state levels.

The forum said this was particularly in joining forces with other governors and leaders of the party to offer alternative ideas and solutions to the challenges of the country.

“Also worthy of commendation is his role in stabilising and rejuvenating the PDP at the national and subnational levels.”

The forum expressed joy over the transformational and developmental initiatives of Tambuwal in roads and bridges construction that had completely changed the skyline of the state with two state-of-the-art flyover projects.

“In health, as in other sectors of development, Gov. Tambuwal has equally been superlative with the Sokoto University Teaching Hospital edifice, the International Standard Diagnostic Centre, Farfaru, now a major referral laboratory centre in the North East of the country.

“Also, other secondary and primary healthcare programmes completed across the state.

“We are happy to associate ourselves with the way he has deployed huge resources in abating the challenges of security in the state.”

The governors commended Tambuwal over workable synergy between state security initiatives and federal security outfits in the state to robustly push back and annihilate activities of bandits and terrorists in the state.

It added that Tambuwal had also massively provided vehicular and communications support to the armed forces.

“The achievements of Tambuwal in education have received international recognition, especially for maintaining the state’s lead in budgetary allocation to education in the last six years.

“This has consistently beat the international benchmark set by UNESCO, promotion of girl child education, as well as increase in pupil and student’s enrolment in schools.

“By so doing, the state under his leadership has been dealing effectively with the huge out of school children syndrome in the state.”

The PDP governors wish Tambuwal continued good health and love by his family, and prayed for God’s fortitude on him as he piloted the affairs of Sokoto State, its people and service to Nigerians in general. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

