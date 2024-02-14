PDP governors congratulate Diri on 2nd term inauguration

The Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF) has congratulated Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa over his inauguration for a second term in office.

The forum Chairman, Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, said this in a statement by the PDP-GF, Director-General, CID Maduabum in Abuja on Wednesday.

Mohammed said Diri recorded a resounding victory at the Nov. 11 governorship election as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and was re-elected for another four years of devoted service.

“The feat is the Bayelsa people’s testimonial of your prosperity administration’s good governance in the past four years in various sectors.

“The victory is also a request for continuity of more impactful developments in the state to further improve their lives,” he said.

Mohammed said that Diri had also enthroned an atmosphere of peace and tranquillity in Bayelsa, adding that the peace dividend was manifest.

“The forum attests to his administration’s performances in the areas of expansive Road infrastructure and Urban renewal, Civil service upgrade and improved workers’ welfare, intensive sports development and Youth empowerment.

“Transportation service upgrade, renewed Security infrastructure/provision, SME funding and Women upliftment, Health infrastructure and service delivery upgrade, Aviation sector consolidation, Agriculture and agrobased initiatives, housing, job employment, and others.

“The Forum is confident of his capacity to deliver in the second term and wishes him success at every step he takes, “ he said.

He assured Diri of the forum’s unalloyed support and brotherly advice always.(NAN)

By Emmanuel Oloniruha