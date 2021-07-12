PDP governors celebrate Udom Emmanuel at 55

The Peoples Democratic Party (Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF), has congratulated the Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa-lbom, as he celebrates his 55th birthday anniversary.

The Forum in a statement issued by its Director-General, C.I.D Maduabum, congratulated Emmanuel on his accomplishment.

Maduabum said that the forum, under the chairmanship of Gov. Aminu Tambuwal, of Sokoto State, was proud to associate with Emmanuel.

“The Forum is particularly enamoured by your numerous accomplishments and milestones since you assumed office as governor in 2015, Ibom Air company has continuously raised the bar in aviation successes and standard, growing to become one of the most resilient airline in the country in terms of safety and passenger comfort.

“Your prudence in the management of state resources has been uncommon, endearing you to both international and domestic watchers of the state’s economy over the years.

“This is directly felt in your consistent inauguration of people-oriented projects and polices in fiscal discipline, education, culture, tourism and history, agriculture and social infrastructure.

“Uyo, your state capital has become the first choice of most tourists, who want to experience the rare and breath-taking sites and sounds of the culture of the people of the state,” Maduabum said.

He said the achievements had in no small measure, re-awakened the essence of purposefulness in the life of the people of Akwa-Ibom.

According to him, the forum is proud to be associated with Emmanuel’s successes and contributions to the cohesion, robust debate on issues and the sense of camaraderie existing within leaders of the party, which positions PDP as a worthy alternative to the ruling party.

Maduabum prayed that Almighty to God grant the governor more grace, wisdom and the vision to lead the state to its “Land of Promise”.

He assured Emmanuel of the PDP governors’ brotherly support and cooperation at all times. (NAN)

