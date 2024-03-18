PDP governors celebrate Gov. Peter Mbah at 52

The Peoples’ Democratic Party Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF) has congratulated Gov. Peter Mbah of Enugu State on his 52nd birthday.

The forum Chairman, Gov Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, felicitated the governor in a statement by the forum’s Director-General, CID Maduabum on Sunday in Abuja.

The chairman acknowledged Mbah’s pragmatic approach to purposeful leadership delivery.

“This is being witnessed through the reinforcement of law and order, safety of lives and property, as well as the provision of enabling and conducive environment for ease of doing business in the state,” he said.

Mohammed said that the last nine months had been a midas touch in all activities of Mbah in the delivery of good governance in Enugu State.

He listed them to include establishment of an A-class educational infrastructure and system upgrade, water provision, urban renewal/infrastructure revamp, trade and investment drive, and repackaging of the solid mineral sector.

Others, he said, incTransportation, agriculture and agro-based production, state-local government joint venture project initiatives, improved workers’ welfare and healthcare service delivery.

“Equally, much impact is being felt in flood and erosion control measures, road infrastructure networks linking several local government areas to promote his administration’s mega farming ventures against poverty and unemployment.

“Skills development and empowerment programmes for youths and women aside other people-friendly initiatives.

“Perhaps the greatest game changer is the conceptualisation and development of a new Enugu City, “ he said.

Mohammed expressed the forum’s unalloyed support to Mbah at all times as he oversees the affairs of the state. (NAN)

By Emmanuel Oloniruha