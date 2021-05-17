Governors elected under the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Monday, stressed the need for President Mohammadu Buhari to initiate an Executive Bill for the amendment of 1999 Constitution.

The governors, under the PDP Governors’ Forum, said that the bill should propose allocation of more powers to the states, with respect to security arrangements, culminating in some form of state police and the general security architecture.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the call was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of its consultative meeting held in Ibadan.

NAN also reports that the six-point communiqué was read by Chairman of the forum, Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State.

The communiqué said that the meeting reviewed the state of the nation, particularly the practical next steps to take to advance the conversation on the security and economic situations of the country.

“Mr President should summon an immediate meeting of Nigerian Police Council, comprising the president, governors and other critical stakeholders to evolve and implement strategies to combat the present threats to our union especially, with respect to policing.

“The meeting agreed that the Police Force still remains the appropriate institution to secure our democracy and should not be subjected to personal attacks.

“The welfare, training, equipment and funding of all security agencies should be given priority.

“The meeting supports the earlier position taken by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Northern Governors’ Forum and recently, Southern Governors’ Forum to adopt ranching as the most viable solution to the herders and farmers’ clashes in Nigeria,” it said.

The governors also called for restructuring of the country, devolution of more powers and functions to states and reform of various civil institutions to achieve efficiency and equity for all sections of the federation.

“The meeting enjoins all Nigerians to work together to achieve peace and harmony with one another, devoid of discrimination based on ethnicity, religions and other cleavages,’’ the communiqué stated.

The forum further urged the Federal Government to take bold and deliberate steps to de-escalate and lower the tensions in the country and concentrate on projects and policies that would enhance and promote national unity and cohesion.

It further called on the National Assembly to expedite action on the passage of Electoral Act that would ensure free and fair elections, including provisions for electronic accreditation and electronic transmission of votes.

The forum congratulated the host governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, for the many landmark development projects he had executed in Oyo State since his assumption of office.

NAN reports that aside Tambuwal, other governors present at the meeting included: Samuel Ortom of Benue; Douye Diri, Bayelsa; Emmanuel Udom, Akwa Ibom; Ifeanyi Okowa, Delta and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu State.

Others were Umar Fintiri, Adamawa; Bala Mohammed, Bauchi; Nyesom Wike, Rivers; Godwin Obaseki, Edo; Seyi Makinde, Oyo and Deputy Governor of Zamfara, Mahdi Mohammad, who represented Gov. Bello Matawalle. (NAN)

