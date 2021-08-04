PDP governors call for calm as seven national officers of party resign

August 4, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Politics, Project 0



The Peoples Democratic (PDP) Governors’ Forum has appealed to members and of the to remain calm over Tuesday resignation of seven national deputy officers of the .

The forum made the call in a statement issued by Chairman and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu , in Abuja.

urged all aggrieved members of the to hold their peace for the , as efforts were ongoing by members to intervene the matter.

He said that the forum received with regrets and sadness the recent rumblings in the PDP.

“The Governors hereby call all members of the and indeed all to remain calm in the face of the developments.

plead with all aggrieved persons and those with the interest of the PDP at heart to keep their gun powder dry.

“Efforts are made in consultation with members of the PDP Board of Trustees and other to resolve all contending issues.”

added that to that end, thePDP governors’ forum had scheduled an emergency meeting to discuss the of the party and the way forward.

He said that the PDP as the only remaining hope of the nation for good governance must show an example to Nigerians and also take advantage of the current disarray in the APC.

Seven deputy national officers of the party Tuesday resigned their positions as members of the National Executive Council.

The seven national officers are Deputy National , Diran Odeyemi; Deputy National Legal Adviser, Ahmed Bello; Deputy National Women Leader, Umoru Hadizat; Deputy National Auditor Divine Amina Arong; Deputy National Organizing , Hassan Yakubu; and Deputy National Financial , Irona Alphonsus.

The officers cited the incompetence of the party National Chairman, Uche Secondus in managing the of the party.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,