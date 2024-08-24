PDP gets a new Chairman in Nsukka LG

Hon Chris Ezema has been elected unopposed as the new Chairman of People Democratic Party (PDP) by members of Nsukka Local Government Area as well as other executive members during the party LG Chairmanship PDP Congress on Saturday.

Announcing the result in Nsukka on Saturday during the congress Chief Innocent Ezeoha, Deputy Chairman of PDP in Enugu State who was the Returning Officer of the congress election in Nsukka LG, declared Hon Chris Ezema as the winner and new PDP Chairman.

He also declared other executives elected members in the congress.

“I commend party faithful in the area for thier cooperation, maturity as well as display of party loyalty that made the election seamless .

“PDP is one family and will continue to be one family at federal, state, local government and wards because our party members are loyal and always abide by party directives, rules and regulations,”he said

Ezeoha commended the outgoing PDP executive in Nsukka LG led by Hon. Fabian Onah for ensuring peace and unity among party members in the area during his tenure.

He urged the newly elected executives led by Ezema to emulate Onah good leadership by ensuring that all party members are carried along in everything.

In his acceptance speech, Ezema expressed appreciation to party members and stakeholders for the confidence reposed on him by electing him as the Chairman of the party in Nsukka and pledged that him and his executives would not disappoint party faithful.

“We are humbled and excited that you found all of us worthy to pilot the affairs of PDP in Nsukka LG in the next four years.

“On behalf of all executives elected today I promised you that, we will run open door policy administration as well as carry everybody along,” he said.

Earlier in a valedictory remark Onah (the outgone Chairman) expressed appreciation to PDP members for the maximum and unalloyed support given to him and his executives which he attributed was responsible for the success and achievements of his tenure.

Onah whose remark was intermittently punchuated with applause and cheers from party members urged party faithful in the area to give the same support and cooperation to the new executives led by Ezema like they gave him.

“I will forever remain indebted to PDP members in Nsukka LG for their maximum solidarity to my adminstration, whatever we achieved was because of your support and encouragement.

“I and my team thank party members for your immense support as well as opportunity given to us to serve the party and happy by God’s special grace we serve you meritoriously.

“I hereby urge you to give the same support to the new administration led by Ezema in Nsukka LG as PDP in Enugu State is one family,”he said.

He said as party loyalist, he would not hesitate to serve the party in any other capacity whenever he is called upon by the party anytime any moment.

He solicited the continued support for Gov. Peter Mbah because of his quality leadership in Enugu State as well as in PDP.

Our correspondent reports that, the new PDP executives in Nsukka LG elected include; Hon Chris Ezema, Chairman, Lady Beatrice Asogwa Vice Chairman, Hon Casmir Ugwuokwor Secretary,Hon Chinasa Ogbuanya, Woman Leader.

Hon Jude Ezeugwu Youth Leader, Hon Solomon Onah Publicity Secretary, Hon Ikenna Ezeagu Treasurer, Hon Chinedu Omeje Financial Secretary among others.

Our correspondent also reported that, Dr Dan Shere, former Secretary to the Enugu State Government was elected as National Delegate during the congress.