PDP flag bearer, Peter Mbah, is alive and well, not assassinated – Media aide

Stanley Nwanosike

The Media office of Mr Peter Mba, the Enugu State governorship flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the public to discountenance fake news on the alleged assassination of the candidate.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Media Aide in Peter Mbah Media Office, Chief Dan Nwomeh, on Sunday in Enugu.

Nwomeh said that the purported online publications carried false stories, describing the online publications as “wicked and evil”.

“We have been inundated with calls over fake news in circulation on some social media platforms on the purported assassination of the Enugu State PDP Governorship Flag-bearer, Peter Ndubuisi Mbah.

“Our investigations indicate that the story was doctored from the video of the unfortunate gruesome assassination of one Dr Ndubuisi (real name: Professor Samuel Ndubuisi), the Director General of the Science and Equipment Development Institute (SEDI), along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, two years ago.

“It is the mere coincidence of “Ndubuisi” in the two names that has been twisted by some devious and malevolent characters to spread unfounded panic and alarm among our genuinely concerned teeming supporters and well-wishers in Enugu State and beyond.

“We condemn this wicked, ill-conceived misinformation and urge the masterminds to play politics of moderation and sportsmanship as well as have the fear of God and develop respect for the sanctity of human life,” he said.

The aide said that his principal, Mbah, is alive, healthy and hearty. (NAN)

