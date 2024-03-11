PDP felicitates Muslim faithful on Ramadan

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged Muslim faithful to use the Ramadan period to seek for God’s intervention to the challenges facing the nation.

The PDP Acting National Chairman, Alhaji Umar Damagum stated this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Damagum also used Muslims to use the Holy month of Ramadan to rededicate themselves to the will of God.

“Our nation is passing through very challenging economic and security problems.

“The Holy month offers us as a people, the opportunity to amend our ways and draw solutions from the Almighty Allah.

“Nigerians must therefore use the Ramadan period to rekindle and strengthen the bond of unity, mutual love and brotherly care among themselves.

“Also pay special attention to the down-trodden, the sick, the displaced and all those hurting at this critical time, “ he said.

(NAN)(