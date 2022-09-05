PDP fanning embers of hate, disunity – Official

By Chimezie Godfrey

The All Progressive Congress, APC, has said the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, is fanning the embers of hatr, and disunity by misconstruing the visit to former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan by its Presidential Candidate Bola Tinubu.

The party made the assertion in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Barr. Felix Morka made available to newsmen on Monday.

Morka said that the PDP has hit the panic button in false alarm, adding that the PDP proved itself as a party lacking in vision and incapable of recognizing the imperative of elevating the common good of the country above partisan quibbles.

He said,”Rattled by the recent statesmanly visit of our Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has hit the panic button in false alarm, saying the move won’t help our candidate and party.

“Again, the PDP proves itself as a party afflicted with chronic myopia, lacking in vision and incapable of recognizing the imperative of elevating the common good of our country above partisan quibbles. That party’s obsession with puerile partisanship blinds it to existential and strategic opportunities to heal old wounds, mend fences, and build bridges of national unity and harmony. Sadly, the PDP would rather fan the embers of hate and division.”

Morka noted that Asiwaju’s consultative visit to the former President was a strategic move for national unity and cohesion, and a move worthy of commendation and emulation.

According to him, the infantile outburst on the Asiwaju/Jonathan parley by the same PDP that claims to be on a self-styled mission to unify Nigeria only betrays the party’s extreme hypocrisy and folly.

“The PDP’s track record of 16 years of misrule, corruption and squandermania, remains indelible in the consciousness of Nigerians. Contrary to PDP’s laughable claim that the duo of Asiwaju Tinubu and Sen. Shettima are distancing themselves from President Buhari’s administration, it is on record that this government deftly managed two economic recessions, and pulled the nation back from the precipice where PDP’s years of atrocious rule left it hanging precariously.

“Our party and its Presidential Candidate are seeking the mandate of Nigerians to consolidate on the foundation of restoration and greatness that has been laid across all sectors by the Buhari administration. The PDP and it’s co-peddlers of hate and disunity cannot stop this noble aspiration,” he stated

