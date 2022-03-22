PDP factional candidate promises to pay arrears of salaries, pension

By Victor Adeoti

A factional governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun, Mr Dotun Babayemi, has promised to pay all arrears of salaries owed civil servants, if elected.

Babayemi, in a statement signed by his media aide, Deji Kayode, in Osogbo on Tuesday, also said that he would pay arrears of pensions and gratuities.

He said that paying the salaries and pension, covering about 20 months was possible with proper financial re-engineering and discipline.

Babayemi said that Osun and its people did not have any reason to be poor as God blessed the state with men and resources.

“These are not empty and rhetorical political promises, we shall do it. This, I promise, we shall achieve with strong will and determination.

“It is disheartening that workers are still being owed tons of salaries necessitated by arrangements of half-salary modules which have pauperized them.

“Our retirees who have put in years of quality services have not been receiving their pensions and related entitlements at the right time,” he said.

Babayemi, however, implored civil servants and people of the state in general, to vote for him on July 16.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PDP during its governorship primary election on March 8, held parallel primaries.

At one of the primaries held at the Osogbo City Stadium, under the supervision of Deputy Governor of Bayelsa, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, as Chairman, Sen. Ademola Adeleke was declared the winner.

At another primary held at the Women and Children Development Initiative Foundation centre, Osogbo, Dotun Babayemi was declared the winner. (NAN)

