PDP faction suspends ex-Gov. Aliyu of Niger for anti-party activities

March 30, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



A faction of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Chanchaga Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger has suspended former Gov. Babangida Aliyu from the party for alleged anti-party activities.
This is contained in a signed by eight ward Chairmen and seven members of the PDP in the LGA in Minna on Tuesday.


“The former governor of Niger, Dr Babangida Aliyu is hereby suspended from the party in Chanchaga LGA in pursuant to a stakeholders meeting held on March 29.
“That the allegations leveled against him be forwarded to him to respond within 14 days.”
However, Mr Jemilu Saidu, the LGA PDP Chairman, exonerated the ex-governor of the allegations, insisting that he was still a of the party.
“How can you suspend a of the party without confirmation from the party Chairman from his local government area.

“We heard the news this afternoon that the state party leader, Dr Babangida Aliyu has been suspended by a of party members.
“In fact, we held a meeting with Aliyu yesterday and this in question was not at the meeting,” he said.
Malam Yahaya Ebbo, the PDP ward Chairman of Tudun Wada where the former governor hailed from also dissociated himself from the suspension.


“We are not aware of any suspension against our party leader,” he said.
Hajiya Habiba Haruna, the State PDP Women Leader, said was no need for the gang-up against the ex-governor as he was carrying along every asthe party leader .
“What these people are doing is to serve their selfish interest. If not how can you suspend such a calibre of person without following due process,” she said. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , ,