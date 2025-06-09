PDP faction plans coalition to unseat APC

A faction of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Katsina has revealed plans to join another party to unseat the All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

By Abbas Bamalli

The faction’s leader, Alh. Mustapha Inuwa, disclosed this during a stakeholders’ meeting held in Katsina on Sunday with party members and supporters in attendance.

Inuwa, a former Secretary to the State Government (SSG), was also a governorship aspirant under the APC during the 2023 general elections.

He said the aim is to end APC rule at both state and national levels in the 2027 elections through a new political alliance.

The meeting, he explained, was to inform members about the situation and stress the importance of establishing an alternative political platform.

Inuwa stated, “The coalition is working nationally with political heavyweights to form a solid, viable, and dependable platform capable of challenging the APC.”

He added that, God willing, a decision on the new platform will be finalised by the end of June by the movement’s leadership.

He urged loyal supporters to stay calm, continue backing the group, and pray for its success and the progress of Nigeria as a whole.

He called on all progressive-minded individuals, regardless of political affiliation, to join the movement in pursuit of their shared vision and goal.

“Once we decide on the platform, we’ll reconvene here and follow the template provided by the national leadership for local implementation,” he said.

Inuwa advised supporters not to worry about defections to APC, likening it to leaving the frying pan only to land in the fire.

He explained that defecting from PDP to APC offers no real solution, as both parties share similar internal problems, especially during their congresses.

He criticised Katsina’s local elections, claiming forms were only issued to government-approved candidates, suggesting future elections will follow the same flawed pattern.

“Our major concern remains the electorate, who are with us. We are with them. God willing, we will succeed,” Inuwa said. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)