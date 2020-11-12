PDP extends tenure of Zonal Caretaker committees

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the extension of the tenures of the party’s Zonal Caretaker Committees.

The party, in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, also approved the extension of the tenure of the Cross River State Caretaker Committee.

NWC decision, according to Ologbondiyan, was pursuant to Section 29 (2)(b) of the party’s Constitution 2017, as amended.