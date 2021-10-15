PDP extends closing date for sale of forms for Ekiti governorship election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved a further extension of closing date for the sale of nomination forms for the Ekiti state governorship election.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, stated on Friday in Abuja that rather than close on Oct. 14, the new date is now Oct. 22.

Ologbondiyan said consequent upon the extension, the last date for the submission of completed forms had also been fixed for Oct. 29 instead of Oct. 15.

“The screening of aspirants for the primary election has been scheduled to hold on Nov. 8, at the party’s national secretariat, Abuja, while appeals would be treated Nov. 29.

“All aspirants, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our party, particularly in Ekiti State, are to by this, be guided accordingly.’’ he stated. (NAN)

