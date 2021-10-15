PDP extends closing date for sale of forms for Ekiti governorship election

October 15, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved a further extension of closing date for the sale of nomination forms for the state governorship election.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, stated on Friday that rather close on Oct. 14, the new date now Oct. 22.

Ologbondiyan said consequent upon the extension, the last date for the submission of forms had also been fixed for Oct. 29 instead of Oct. 15.

“The screening of aspirants for the primary election has been scheduled to hold on Nov. 8, at the party’s national secretariat, Abuja, while appeals would be treated Nov. 29.

“All aspirants, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our party, particularly in State, are to by this, be guided accordingly.’’ he stated. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,