PDP expresses concern on protest by Edo security corps against Ibadin’s leadership

The Edo chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday expressed concern on protest by members of the newly inaugurated State Security Corps against Mr. Friday Ibadin’s leadership.

By Nefishetu Yakubu

In a statement, Chris Osa Nehikhare, Publicity Secretary, Edo PDP Caretaker Committee said the avoidable protest exposed a critical failure in the government inability to maintain security in Edo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that members of the state security corps on Wednesday protested against its commander, calling on governor Monday Okpebholo to remove him over high-handedness.

Nehikhare, while describing the act as mutiny. urged the governor Monday Okpebholo-led administration to address the corps’ grievances without delay.

“Ignoring these concerns demoralizes security personnel and exposes Edo residents to heightened insecurity.

“The government must take responsibility and act swiftly to prevent further threats. Senator Okpebholo must act decisively to restore order within the security corps.

“Edo State cannot afford to be vulnerable to criminal activities due to leadership negligence. The safety of our people should never be compromised.

According to him, Mutiny is a serious issue and must not be trivialised or politicised. (NAN)