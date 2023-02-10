PDP expels Nnamani, Ogbu, Ajijola others from Party

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at its 566th meeting has approved the expulsion of the following individuals from the Party for anti-Party activities and other grave offences in violation of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017)

Debo Ologunagba,National Publicity Secretary of PDP disclosed this in a statement Friday.

The PDP spokesman released the list of those expelled from the Party including Senator Chimaroke Nnamani (Enugu State) and Hon. Chris Ogbu (Imo State).

Others are: Ajijola Lateef Oladimeji -(Ekiti Central); Olayinka James Olalere (Ekiti Central II); Fayose Oluwajomiloju John (Ekiti Central I);Akerele Oluyinka (Ekiti North I) and Emiola Adenike Jennifer (Ekiti South II).

According to the PDP spokesman, the expulsion takes effect from today, Friday, February 10, 2023.

“The decision of the NWC is sequel to the recommendation of the National Disciplinary Committee and pursuant to Sections 58 and 59 (1)(g) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).

“The PDP charges all members of our Party across the country to remain united and focused on the mission of our Party to Rescue, Rebuild and Redirect our nation from misrule,” the statement concludes.