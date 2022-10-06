PDP ex-officio members urge aggrieved members to sheath sword

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The forum of the elected national ex-officio members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appealed to aggrieved members to sheath their sword and join hands in ensuring victory in 2023 general election.

The Chairman of the forum, Mr Yunana Iliya made the appeal when he addressed a news conference on Thursday in Abuja.

Iliya implored all PDP leaders and members who had one issue or the other to avail themselves of internal differences resolution mechanism as provided for in the party’s constitution.

He said that as PDP approached the 2023 general election, the forum had been confronted with very disturbing and destabilising scenarios playing out in the party.

He said that the developments were against the plea by former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential Candidate, who admonished members to be careful in their utterances, posturing and body language in presenting to the public the internal issues of the party.

“The aggravating circumstances being thrown up by conflicting accusation and counter – accusation of who is right and who is wrong, a matter which the forum of national ex-officios feel is not necessary at this electioneering period.

“It is our considered view that the driving force of PDP members from Ward to National level is how best to win the elections in 2023 to rescue, rebuild and reposition Nigeria.”

Iliya said that the forum was greatly alarmed by the effect of all those controversies on the moral of the generality of PDP teeming supporters across the length and breathe of Nigeria and the diaspora.

He appealed to all party members, especially those who have expressed contrary views and opinions against the party leadership to sheath their sword.

Iliya also urged the members to join hands in ensuring the victory of the party in the 2023 general election.

He also reiterated the forum support for the resolutions at the 97th NEC meeting, which was aimed at presenting the party as one united family going forward.

“We implore all our leaders and members who have one issue or the other to avail themselves of internal differences resolution mechanism as provided for in our party constitution.

“Finally we reaffirm our loyalty and commitment to our party in its determined resolve to win 2023 general election at all levels to restore Nigeria to its pride of place.”(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

