PDP elects ward executives in Zamfara

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Sunday conducted its congresses to elect party executives across the 147 wards in Zamfara.



Col. Bala Mande (rtd), Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the party in Zamfara, made the disclosure at the end of the exercise in five wards in Gusau, Zamfara.



The PDP ward congresses were conducted less than 48 hours after the All Progressives Congress APC concluded a similar process in the state.



The PDP caretaker chairman said the party Congresses were delayed due to the security situation in the state.



Mande, who was former Chief of Staff to Gov. Bello Matawalle, said the congresses took place simultaneously across the 147 wards in the state.



He said 18 executives were expected to emerge from each ward and would run the affairs of the party for the next four years.



“Our congresses were open as you witnessed how supporters queued behind the candidate of their choices and who secured the highest votes was declared winner.



“The process allowed members of the party at the ward level to elect officers of their choice that will steer the ship of the party for the next four years,” Mande said.



He assured the PDP supporters of the party’s readiness to continue to practice internal democracy for the unity and peace of the party.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sabon Gari, Mayana, Madawaki, Tudun Wada and Galadima wards conducted their Congresses at the GAPP Ginnery in Gusau, Zamfara capital.



Mr Zakka Dogo Sunday led a six-member Appeal, Electoral and Screening Committee from the National Headquarters of the party to supervise the exercise.



Mr Nasiru Said also led 14 other officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to monitor the process across the state. (NAN)

