PDP Elders in Edo call for unity over Supreme Court judgement

By Emmanuel Olorinuha

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Political Elders, Edo North Senatorial District, Edo, have urged the party members to work together in unity for the success of the party in the 2023 general elections.

The party elders gave the advice in a statement by Tunde Akogun, Sen. Yisa Braimoh, Sen. Victor Oyofo, Dr Mike Oghiadomhe, and High Chief Raymond Dokpesi in Abuja on Monday.

The elders said that they reviewed and addressed the political situation in Edo, Edo North in particular as well as the situation in PDP, including the Supreme Court judgement on the party in the state.

“The Supreme Court has issued the supreme judgement with respect to our candidates for the forthcoming general elections.

“There is no victor and no vanquished. We are all PDP members. We urge all PDP members to work hard for victory and remain united.

“We condemn in the strongest terms any suggestion by some PDP Elements to work for or join the APC, or any other Party.”

The elders said that all members must work together to defeat APC and let in fresh air of peace and prosperity under the incoming PDP Federal Government.

“This is a worthy goal that supersedes any other.”

The Supreme Court had dismissed the appeal filed by a faction of the PDP loyal to the National Vice Chairman of the party (South-South), Chief Dan Orbi.

The apex court in a judgment delivered last Wednesday recognised the Gov. Godwin Obaseki’s faction of the party as the authentic faction that should produce candidates for the forthcoming general election.

Both Obaseki and Orbih had been locked in a leadership battle for the soul of the party in the state.

While a Federal High Court in Abuja had in May last year recognised Orbih’s faction as the authentic candidates, another in Benin City, gave recognition to Obaseki’s faction.(NAN)