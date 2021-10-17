PDP Edo North zone restates commitment to strong, indivisible party

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Edo North Senatorial Zone, has restated it’s commitment to remain one strong and indivisible party.

This is contained in a communique issued by the party on Sunday in Agenebode, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo, at the end of it’s quarterly meeting.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting held at the country home of High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, member of the Board of Trustee (BoT), of the party.

The communique which was signed by Mr Baba-Sheriff Idenobemhe, Assistant Secretary of the party in the zone, reads in parts.

“That PDP in Edo North Senatorial Zone, and the state at large, remains committed to a strong and indivisible party.

“That all hands must be on deck to work towards a successful national convention coming up in Abuja in a few weeks.

“That the purported suspension of the National Vice Chairman Chief Dan Orbih, the State Secretary Chief Hillary Otsu, the Senatorial Chairman Hon. Segun Saiki and five Chairmen from the zone is illegal, unconstitutional and is condemned in its entirety.

“That the tenets and constitution of the PDP shall be upheld at all times in all party activities, especially with regards to the illegal meetings being held in some constituencies claiming to “harmonise” LGA and Ward Excos”.

The party also noted that Orbih was not involved in the negotiations that brought Gov. Godwin Obaseki into the party.

It added that if he was the process would have been better managed and the current imbroglio would have been averted.

It however noted that the perpetrators of the illegal suspension would be identified and disciplinary measures would be imposed on them.

The communique also passed a vote of confidence on Orbih, the National Vice Chairman South South, State Secretary of the party, Chief Hillary Otsu, Senatorial Chairman, Mr Segun Saiki.

A vote of confidence was also passed on Mr Kayode Ogunnubi, Local Government Area party in Akoko Edo, his counterparts in Etsako Central, Mr Kassim Abdulkarim, Etsako East, Mr Vincent Ekpemoriri, that of Etsako West, Mr Vatsa Abdulkarim, and that of Owan West, Mr David Aigbodioh.

The NAN reports that the meeting was attended by the National Vice Chairman, Chief Dan Orbih, the Edo North Member of BoT, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, State Working Committee members from the zone, including Chief Hillary Otsu, State Secretary, and State Auditor Dr Wilson Imongan.

Also present at the meeting were all the LGA and Ward Chairmen from the zone, as well as 2 leaders representing each ward. (NAN)

