PDP, Edo govt trade blame over insecurity

By Nefishetu Yakubu

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo has said it was unfortunate for the APC-led administration to accuse its members of responsible for the rising insecurity in the state.

PDP Chairman Anthony Aziegbemi said, in a statement on Wednesday in Benin City, that the accusation was an attempt to use the rising insecurity to attack the opposition.

Aziegbemi alleged that the state government had fabricated the accusations to tag PDP members as kidnappers, armed robbers, to justify the demolitions of property belonging to them.

“It is unfortunate, shameful, and disappointing that a government meant to protect citizens now admits it has no plan to address the state’s worsening insecurity.

“The government is indirectly admitting that it lacks solutions to a crisis that has claimed at least 40 lives across various Edo communities in just two weeks.

“Rather than seeking help, they have now resorted to blaming the opposition instead of focusing on real strategies to restore security and protect citizens.

“PDP’s role is to raise alarms and ensure the government fulfills its duty of safeguarding the lives and property of the people of Edo State,” Aziegbemi stated.

According to him, we understand that this blame game is merely a pretext to launch violent attacks on opposition members and destroy their properties through politically motivated actions.

He called on the police, DSS, military, civil society organizations, and the people of Edo State to take note of alleged threats by the APC-led state government.

On Tuesday, March 11, the Edo government had accused PDP leaders of sponsoring insecurity in the state to undermine Sen. Okpebholo’s administration and destabilise the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Fred Itua, alleged that intelligence reports linked PDP leaders to recent kidnappings and violent crimes across the state.

Itua described the opposition’s outcry over insecurity as “crocodile tears”.

He accused them of deliberately orchestrating chaos while pretending to be concerned about the safety of Edo citizens.

Itua called on security agencies, including the Nigeria Police, to investigate the alleged involvement of PDP leaders in the rising wave of kidnappings and violent crimes in the state. (NAN)