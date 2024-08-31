PDP, Edo Governor in Panic Mode over ESN, says Afegbua

Ahead of the September 21 governorship election in Edo State, the state chapter of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the Edo state Government are in panic mode over exposed criminal plans of the Edo Security Network, Prince Kassim Afegbua, said this in a statement he issued in Benin, Edo State.

Afegbua, media director, APC governorship campaign council, said in the statement that the ESN was set up by Governor Godwin Obaseki as a decoy to violently subvert the will of Edo people before, during and after the governorship election.

He also said that the 11,000-strong armed group were caught during the week verbally directing members to cleverly hide their guns from the eagle eyes of the Nigeria Police and other security forces.

In three of such disclosures in one of their WhatsApp groups, the government’s evil plans to violently rig the election were busted.

One of the voice notes directed members to hide their arms and ammunition for fear of arrest, while another stated that in the event of any arrest, there should be resistance.

Yet, another indicated that should they mount roadblocks or stop-and- search operations, they should ensure that not less than five personnel are involved.

“We have also given out some of his plans to the relevant authority to act in good time to prevent bloodbath which he’s planning during the election. We will continue to alert the public of Governor Obaseki’s evil plot to shortchange the electorates in the coming election. While the APC is busy campaigning to woo voters we have seen the PDP engage in dubious and devilish plots to subvert the will of the people. Those voice notes that are in the public domain are copious evidence of their plots to rig the election using the Edo Security Network as the gambit.

“We are calling on our members, stakeholders and members of the Public to continue their vigilance as September 21st draws near. We will continue to expose Governor Obaseki and his annointed godson on their plots to deny Edo people the right to elect their chosen candidate. Let them use code, sign language, “echo-Charlie” and other visuals, we will continue to intercept them and alert the public. September 21st election MUST be free, fair and credible to allow Edo people the opportunity to make their informed choices. We are calling on the Inspector General of Police to please act in good time to safe out people from avoidable bloodbath which the Edo Governor seems to have sworn to adopt”,Afegbua said.