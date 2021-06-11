PDP dissolves Plateau exco, appoints caretaker committee

June 11, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Politics, Project



The Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic has approved the dissolution of Plateau State Executive Committee of the .

The disclosed this in statement by its Organising Secretary, retired Col. Austin Akobundu, on Thursday in Abuja.

Akobundu said NWC also appointed a State Caretaker Committee oversee the affairs of the State for a period of not more than 90 days with effect from Thursday, June 10.

The state caretaker committee is Chaired by . Tunde Ogbeha and Hon. Patrick Ogbu, as Secretary.

The are Kunsi Ndayako, Michael Dapialong, Pam Davou, Emmanuel Go’ar, Istifanus Mwansat, Mr Ishaku Chuntai, Jacob Adikaba, Akims James and Gregory Yenlong

Akobundu advised all PDP leaders and critical stakeholders be guided accordingly. (NAN)

