PDP disciplinary committee receives 5 petitions, invites Ortom, Anyanwu, others

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The National Disciplinary Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has invited the embattled National Secretary of the party, Samuel Anyanwu, former Governor of Benue, Dr Samuel Ortom and 10 others.

The Chairman of the committee, Chief Tom Ikimi, in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja, disclosed that the committee had so far received and considered five petitions.

Ikimi said that the committee met on Wednesday at the Legacy House, Abuja, in line with its mandate pursuant to Section 57(1) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017) relating to party discipline.

He said that the first set of the petitions were against some key members of the National Working Committee (NWC).

According to him, the committee, however, decided to step down three of the petitions against the top NWC members.

Ikimi said this was to avoid jeopardising the ongoing reconciliatory efforts by the governors’ forum and the Board of Trustees.

“The second set of petitions which were set down for enquiry are those against former Governor of Benue, Dr Samuel Ortom and 10 others and the petition against Anyanwu.

“Accordingly, the national disciplinary committee resolved to invite the affected persons to appear before it on Wednesday, Feb.12 at the Legacy House, Maitama, Abuja, ” he said.

He said those expected to honour the invitation include the Petitioners and their witnesses on the one hand, and the affected party members and their witnesses on the other hand.

“The required notices have been issued out accordingly ” he said.

Ikimi reiterated the committee’s commitment to ensuring discipline within the PDP and to restoring the integrity of the party.

He also expressed the committee’s determination to deal fairly with matters brought before it.

He advised those with genuine grievances against any member of the party to take advantage of the standing committee and follow due process in bringing up their complaints.(NAN)