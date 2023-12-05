PDP directs withdrawal of all intra-party litigation

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday in Abuja directed all intra-party litigants to withdraw their court cases.

The party gave the directive in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Debo Ologunagba after the party’s National Working Committee’s (NWC) 578th meeting.

Ologunagba stated that the committee gave the directive after thoroughly reviewing the current state of the party.

He added that the directive was issued by the party’s NWC pursuant to the Constitution of the PDP as amended in 2017 and in line with the spirit of unity and reconciliation.

“The NWC urges all party leaders, critical stakeholders and members to remain united and continue to promote the values for which the PDP is known as a truly democratic party,’’ he stated.

Ologunagba added that the NWC also considered and approved the report of the Establishment Committee for the appointment of a substantive director-general of the PDP’s Peoples Democratic Institute. (NAN)

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

