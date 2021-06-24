PDP devolves e-registration committee into sub-committees

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has devolved its Committee on Electronic Registration into Strategic Sub-Committees.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, said the decision was in the party’s bid to deliver on its electronic membership registration exercise.

Ologbondiyan said the main committee still had Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo as Chairman and Gov. Ahmed Fintiri of Adamawa as Deputy Chairman.

Ologbondiyan said the sub committees included Strategy and Intelligence sub-committee, chaired by Obaseki and Fintiri as deputy chairman

“ The Publicity sub-committee is chaired by Ologbondiyan and Mr Emmanuel Enoidem as the deputy chairman.

“Technical and System sub-committee -Mr Adedeji Oladeji – Chairman; and Mr Abdullahi Maibasira – deputy chairman.

“Training and Logistics sub-committee has Fintiri as Chairman and Mr Austin Opara as deputy chairman.

“Mobilisation and Organisation Sub-Committee: Col. Austin Akobundu – Chairman; Finance Sub-Committee: Obaseki – Chairman and Fintiri as Deputy Chairman.

Ologbondiyan said the PDP also approved a state and mobilisation/technical sub-committee comprising of youths and young professionals from states, social media influencers from states as well as party ambassadors and mobilisers from the states.

“The PDP charges the sub-committees to intensify efforts in line with the mandate of the main committee to ensure effective mobilisation and electronic registration of all members across the country.” (NAN)

