PDP denies withdrawal of candidate in Imo election

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has denied the purported video alleging the withdrawal of its Governorship Candidate in Imo, Sen. Sam Anyanwu, from the Saturday election.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba in Abuja on Friday described the video with the sole aim of misleading the public as fake, barbaric and shameful.

Ologunagba, added that the the malicious fake video was by those not ready for fair and credible election, who now resorted to last minute underhand method after failed attempt to get Anyanwu out of the way.

“What is even more alarming is that the makers of this fake video are so criminally minded as to attempt to make Nigerians believe that it was a news production of the TVC.

“Our Party commends the courage of the management of TVC in immediately disclaiming and condemning the fraudulent use of TVC name, logo and inscription.

“In an attempt to deceive the people of Imo State and ascribe legitimacy to the fake video.

“The PDP restates that our candidate, Anyanwu is very much in the governorship race. The people of Imo should disregard the said video as it is completely false, “ he said.

Ologunagba called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to disqualify those involved in producing and circulating the fake video.

The act, according to him, constitute a gross violation of the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022, the Nigerian Criminal Code and Cyber Crime Law.(NAN)

