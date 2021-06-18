PDP demands fairness ahead of Kaduna bye-election

The People’s Party (PDP), on Friday demanded for fairness in the conduct of the bye-election for Sabon Gari constituency in the State House of Assembly, holding on Saturday.

The News of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the seat occupied by Aminu Shagali, a former speaker of the house, was declared vacant in April, after he was alleged to have absconded from activities of the assembly for more than 360 days.

Mr Hassan Hyet, the State Party Chairman, made the demand in an interview the News of Nigeria (NAN) .

Hyet said that although the party had gotten assurance from various stakeholders, including INEC and security agencies, it was important that the exercise was not compromised in any way.

“We are only pleading them to live up to expectations by keeping to their words. Let INEC be independent and fair to all.

“As a party, we are approaching the optimism of emerging victorious,” he said.

“The party will be willing to accept the outcome of the results of the , but if it turned out otherwise, we will react.

“We will certainly not accept the results if it happens that the mandate of the people compromised.

“We have been assured of a level playing ground and we will authorities concerned by their words,” Hyet added.

NAN reports that the June 19 will in Chika, Muchia, Jushin Waje, Hanwa, Dogarawa, Unguwan Gabas and Zabi wards of the council.

INEC said no fewer than 128,051 registered voters are expected to participate while five political parties have fielded candidates election.

The parties according to INEC are: the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Party (PDP), People’s Redemption Party (PRP), African Congress (ADC) and Action Party (ADP). (NAN)

