PDP Delta more united than ever under Okowa, says Group

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Ijaw Mandate Group, a social political movement, has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta is strong, cohesive and more united than ever under Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa who is PDP 2023 Vice presidential candidate.

The group made this known Tuesday during a march to the PDP National Secretariat in Abuja.

The National Coordinator of the group, Mr Andaye Dagidi, said that the group was at the party secretariat to inform the party leaders not to be carried away by lies and fake news by those who wanted the PDP to lose out in Delta.

He declared the group’s total support for Mr Sherrif Oborevwori, the party’s governorship candidate in Delta, saying he is eminently qualified.

“We are here to express our support for Sherrif, who is capable to build on the legacy of Okowa.

“Sheriff is a man of credibility. He has all the qualifications to be a governors of Delta State. He is the speaker of the state House for Assembly for two term.

“Anybody who does not want Sheriff in Delta does not love the state. Sheriff is the most qualified and credible candidate to win Delta for PDP.”

Dagidi advised the party leaders to ignore calls by earlier protesters calling on the Ayu-led party to submit the name of Mr David Edevbie to INEC as PDP candidate or resign his chairmanship position.

He described the call as unpatriotic, undemocratic, injusti and unfair to the people of Delta.

“They have come to create an impression that PDP Delta is in crisis, Delta is united,” he said.

The group passed a vote of confidence on Ayu and his led NWC for providing the party with sound leadership, for conducting successful and transparent primaries in all the states including Delta for the party nominations for 2023.

“Under his leadership, the party was fully mobilsed and packaged to reclaim governorship victory for Osun State from the APC,” Dagidi said.

Addressing the group, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Debo Ologunagba, who received a letter from the members aid their actions demonstrated that PDP in Delta was united.

“Since 1999 Delta state has been solidly PDP and we believe that from this presentation that Delta is solidly PDP.

“To that extent, we have taken note of the what you have said, your concerns and consistent with the position of this NWC, we shall look at it and respond accordingly,” he said.

Ologunagba, who appreciated the group for passing a vote of confidence on the Ayu-led executive, urged them to continue to be united for the party to win 2023 general elections.

“The only way we can do that is to be united and you have demonstrated that, that we are united from the heart of the PDP which is Delta.

“We urge you to continue to be united so that by 2023 we can celebrate the victory for PDP,” Ologunagba said.(NAN)

