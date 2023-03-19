PDP defeats APC to win Bida North constituency in Niger

By Rita Iliya

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Suleiman Wachiko has defeated a two-term House of Assembly member, Bako Kasim of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to win Bida North Constituency election.

Prof. Audu Rufai, the Returning Officer for the 2023 Bida North State Constituency election, who announced the result on Sunday said the PDP candidate scored 12, 062 votes to defeat APC’s Bako Kasim, who scored 11, 820.

He said that Wachiko having satisfied the requirements of the law was hereby declared winner was returned elected.

Meanwhile, the APC candidate representing Bida South at the State House of Assembly, Alhaji Haruna Mohammed was re-elected.

Prof. Nuhu Ali, the Returning Officer for Bida South State Constituency election said Haruna scored 11,742 votes to defeat candidate of the PDP, Ndeji Kudu and NNPP’s Abba Hashimu, who scored 10, 874 votes and 2, 868 votes, respectively.

He said that Mohammed having satisfied the requirements of the law was declared winner and returned elected. (NAN)