PDP decries invasion of Umahi’s residence

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to immediately apprehend those behind the invasion of the Abuja residence of Ebonyi Gov. Dave Umahi.

The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan on Friday in Abuja, also called of the police to beef up security around the governor and his family members.

Ologbondiyan said that the National Working Committee of the party decried the invasion by security operatives, describing it as felonious and violation of the constitution.

“It is a direct attack on our democratic order and vicious violation of the provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which cannot be justified under any guise.

“The PDP holds that the development is a provocative assault on the sensibility, integrity and constitutional freedom of not only the people of Ebonyi, but also of the Governors’ Forum.

“It is also an assault on millions of PDP members and supporters across the country.

“Our party notes that the invasion has the same pattern of an earlier attack on the residence of Gov. Darius Ishaku of Taraba.

“It leaves no one in doubt of a deliberate assault targeted at outspoken opposition leaders, including PDP governors,” he said.

Ologbondiyan said that the PDP was particularly vexed by the stance of security agencies, particularly their failure to wade into the matter with the seriousness it deserves and bring the culprits and masterminds to book.

The situation, according to Ologbondiyan, had heightened public suspicions of high-level conspiracy and apprehensions over the safety of the lives of the governor and members of his family.

He advised Umahi and other PDP elected leaders to remain undeterred in their commitment to development, justice and the wellbeing of the people, inspite of the assaults.(NAN)