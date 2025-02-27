PDP Crisis: South-South Calabar congress legal, says Exco

The leadership of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), South-South Zone, says its last congress held in Calabar is legal because its National Vice-Chairman, Chief Dan Orbih’s suspension

The leadership of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), South-South Zone, says its last congress held in Calabar is legal because its National Vice-Chairman, Chief Dan Orbih’s suspension has been lifted.

Opponents of the exercise argued that it was not properly convened because Orhih was serving suspension slammed on him by the National Working Committee of the party for alleged anti-party activities.

However, reacting to the alleged illegality of the congress, Orbih who convened the meeting, said his suspension was lifted through a letter issued by PDP National Working Committee (NWC).

The letter, dated October 7, 2024, was signed by Sen. Samuel Anyanwu, the party’s National Secretary.

The letter which was cited the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Abuja on Thursday was entitled ‘’Recall from Suspension’’.

It read in parts: Sequel to the resolution of the National Working Committee at its 586th meeting of Wednesday July 10, 2024 to suspend you from all NWC activities.

“A committee set-up to investigate your alleged involvement in anti-party activities.

“I write to convey the decision of the NWC at its 592nd meeting to reinstate you and all the privileges as the National Vice Chairman, South-South with immediate effect.

‘’The decision was reached after the committee cleared you of the allegations against you.

‘’The National Working Committee regrets all the inconveniences you may have suffered throughout the period of the suspension.

‘’Please accept the assurances of our highest regards while we expect your presence in the forthcoming NWC meetings.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that in spite protests by the national leadership of PDP, the South-South on February 22 went ahead with its scheduled congress in Calabar.

It has argued that the national body had no powers to stop the congress, which it said was constitutionally convened.

But in a post-congress statement, PDP national publicity secretary, Mr Debo Ologunagba insisted that the meeting was not recognised.

“The PDP states in clear terms that it has not conducted its South-South Zonal Congress, neither is it in any way involved in the said gathering in Calabar,” Ologunagba said in a statement. (NAN)