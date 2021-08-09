PDP Crisis: Group calls for removal of Secondus

As the leadership crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) deepens, some support groups of the party have called for the removal of the party’s National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus.

The group under the platform of Save PDP Group and Coalition of PDP Youth Groups, made the call during a protest at the party’s National secretariat in Abuja.

The leader of the group, Mr Tamunotonye Inioribo, while addressing the media, said that the protest was organised by a coalition of different PDP support groups, that were dissatisfied with the leadership of Secondus.

Inioribo accused Secondus of polarising the party for his own selfish interest, while also alleging that he was responsible for the defection of three governors and some senators from the party to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Under Secondus, the PDP Governors Forum, National Working Committee and other organs are divided.”

Tamunotonye also alleged that no department of the PDP was functioning under Secondus, and he was also creating factions within state branches of the party.

The protesters were seen carrying placards with different inscriptions such “Secondus Must Go”, “we have lost confidence in your chairmanship”, “we cannot afford to lose more governors”, among others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the party organs, including the NWC, Board of Trustees and others, have activated conflict resolution mechanisms to wade into the crisis ahead of the party’s National Elective Convention, expected to hold in December. (NAN)

