PDP Crisis: G-5 Governors want justice, equity, says Ortom

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom says the main thrust of the five Governors in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP known as G-5 is to ensure justice, equity and fairness in Nigeria.

According to a statement by Nathaniel Ikyur, Chief Press Secretary, Governor Ortom stated this Friday, November 11th, 2022 in Enugu during a banquet and command performance put together by the Enugu State Government for members of the G-5 Governors who are in the state to flag off the party’s campaign ahead of the 2023 elections.

Governor Ortom stated that having travelled to many countries of the world and seen how orderly things are done, it was their desire and passion to see that such was replicated here so that Nigerians can be proud of their country.

He maintained that their insistence on the right thing to be done in the People’s Democratic Party, PDP and the country at large was not because of their personal interest but for the interest other Nigerians and their belief for the rule of law and due process.

According to Governor Ortom, God has blessed Nigeria with both human and material resources, such that what was needed was for the people to come together irrespective of party and religious sentiments to make it, not just as the giant of Africa but that of the world.

Governor Ortom pointed out that by the Grace of God, the PDP would win all elections next year to enable the party carry out the task of rescuing the country from the APC and expressed appreciation to the Government and people of Enugu state for giving them a rousing welcome.

The other Governors who were in attendance at the banquet were Barrister Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Okezie Ikpeazu, Abia and the host Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

The five Governors will join the Enugu state chapter of the PDP to officially flag off campaigns for the 2023 polls in the State.

