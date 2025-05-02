PDP crisis behind mass defections – Sen. Maidoki

A federal lawmaker, Sen. Garba Maidoki (PDP–Kebbi), has attributed the recent wave of defections from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to ongoing internal crises within the party.

By Naomi Sharang

Speaking in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja, Maidoki reacted to the defection of several PDP members to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He described the political shift as “unfortunate,” warning that a one-party system was unhealthy for democracy.

“A strong opposition is essential to keep the government in check and ensure the right actions and corrections are made.

“But what we’re seeing today is a mass drift toward the APC, largely because the PDP has failed to put its house in order,” he said.

Representing Kebbi South Senatorial District, Maidoki lamented the recurring crises within the PDP and expressed concern over the party’s ability to organise a national convention.

“Our governors, who should be stabilising forces, appear indifferent. As senators, we don’t have the resources to keep the party together.

“I remit 40 per cent of my salary to the PDP national headquarters, but that’s a drop in the ocean compared to what’s needed to run the party,” he said.

Maidoki warned that if party leaders failed to take responsibility, the PDP might not survive as a viable political force in the near future.

“We hope it’s not too late to get our act together. It’s in Nigeria’s interest,” he added.

When asked if he intended to defect, Maidoki stressed that his focus was on national interest rather than personal gain.

“For me, being a senator is not the goal, it’s a means to a goal. My objective is to help make Nigeria work, especially for the next generation.

“Unfortunately, many politicians are more concerned with the next election than delivering meaningful results during their term,” he said.

Maidoki emphasised that he was more focused on performance than political survival.

“I’m not thinking about the next election. I’m thinking about what I can deliver before then. If I can make a difference, even a small one, that’s enough for me.”

He also revealed that he previously rejected a committee chairmanship in sports, citing the need to focus on issues that impacted governance more directly.

“Our problem isn’t laws, we have enough laws. The problem is implementation. If I can contribute to ensuring compliance and accountability, I’ll consider that a worthy achievement,” he said.(NAN)