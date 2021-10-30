PDP Convention: We have a chance to set the ship aright – Atiku

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar on Saturday in Abuja charged all Nigerians to take the opportunity presented by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to set Nigeria aright.

Abubakar gave the charge will addressing delegates and party officials at the 2021 PDP National Convention.

According to him, there are many differences, but Nigerians can achieve anything if they put their differences aside.

He said that the convention was an opportunity to make decisions that would shape the future of the party for the benefit of all Nigerians.

Abubakar said Nigeria was passing through the most difficult period of its existence saying that he is 70 years plus and had never seen the country in such a shape.

He said there was so much insecurity and social tension which were threatening the unity and corporate existence of the country.

He said the situation of the country was an opportunity for the PDP to carry out its responsibility and save the country.

“We have a chance now to set the ship on the right course; we have a chance to atone for our collective mistakes and those of past leadership.

“We have a chance to unite the country as we march towards achieving the dreams of our founding fathers at independence so many years ago.

“We have a chance to set our country on an enviable position in the comity of nations; we can save ourselves, we can save the party, we can save Nigeria together,” he said.

Earlier, the Senate Minority Leader, Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe, noted that Nigeria was going through difficult moments.

The senator decried the insecurity, socioeconomic difficulties and separatist agitations in the country.

He said that Nigerians were tired and were following proceedings at the convention anxiously waiting for its outcome.

Abaribe urged delegates and party officials not to disappoint on-looking Nigerians.

He pledged the commitment of all PDP lawmakers in the National Assembly to ensuring that the party enthroned a better leadership in 2023. (NAN)

