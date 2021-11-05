PDP Convention: Ugwuanyi extolled for his patriotism



The Special Assistant to the Governor of Enugu State on Information and Communication, Sir Simon Martins Okechukwu has rejoiced and congratulated the Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on the successful completion of his National assignment as the National Chairman of the Zoning Committee for the just concluded PDP National Convention.

He said that Gburugburu as his name implies means peace to Nigerians. Addressing journalists shortly after his arrival at Akanu-Ibiam International Airport Enugu, immediately after the convention, Sir Okechukwu said, “Let me join my voice to chorus along all good-spirited Nigerians who congratulate and thank our Governor for his actions he displayed as Divine wisdom, maturity, love and patriotism in coordinating the key segments of the PDP National convention.



The result of his deep involvement is the success and peace that eventually crowned the entire exercise. “His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is a huge leadership resource that our country Nigeria will yet to tap. His emotional intelligence and tolerance capability positions were undisputed prefect in the class of Governors”.

Permit me to tell our Governor that God has silently used him to win many wars without the pull of a trigger, not because you don’t have it, but because his degree of tolerance is disarming”.

According to his Special Aide, Simon Martins, “our Governor, indeed, worked like a tireless lion whose roles will met aspirations of our diversities in the hoped new Nigeria that deserves peace and prosperity going forward. Which finally ended in praise. It is my kind prayer for the Almighty God to continued to be using our Governor as a blessing in disguise for the good people of Enugu State of our forefathers dream.”

