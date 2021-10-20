PDP Convention: Sen Nnamani lauds Ugwuanyi’s statesmanship

The former Governor of Enugu State, Sen. Chimaroke Nnamani has commended the state Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for “an outstanding maturity” in the discharge of his assignment as Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Committee on zoning of key party offices ahead of 2023 general elections.



Nnamani, who was the Chairman, Senate Committee on Cooperation and Integration in Africa/NEPAD, made the commendation in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said that Ugwuanyi was arguably on the spot during the assignment as all stakeholders beamed searchlight on how the committee was handling the contentious issue of zoning key offices in the Party.



He said that Ugwuanyi led Committee, came out unscathed as the recommendation from the assignment calmed frayed nerves.



Nnamani, who represents Enugu East Senatorial Zone in the Senate, said Gov Ugwuanyi had given a good account of his stewardship as a worthy ambassador of Enugu State and South East Zone.

“Ugwuanyi led committee’s impressive outing and his purposeful leadership of the Party in the South East Zone is a good prelude of how he will pilot the affairs of the PDP to success in 2023.



“Ugwuanyi has demonstrated good character and provided leadership. This attribute cannot be taken for granted,” Nnamani said.



He, however, enjoined Ugwuanyi to sustain the good works in order to keep the PDP as a party of choice especially in the South East Zone.

The former governor expressed optimism that the PDP would regain its lost ground in the South East ahead of 2023 polls.(NAN)

