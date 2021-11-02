PDP Convention: S/E ZWC congratulates Sen Samuel Anyanwu, others

The South East Zonal Working Committee (ZWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has congratulated Sen Samuel Anyanwu (Imo) on his election as the National Secretary of the PDP, during the national convention of the party.

Mr Augustine Okeke, South East Zonal Publicity Secretary of the party, said this in a statement to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday.

Okeke who saluted the National Secretary and other elected members from the South East, expressed confidence in their capacity to deliver.

“In the same vein, the ZWC congratulated other members of the zone who were elected as members of National Working Committee (NWC) and National Executive Committee (NEC).

“They are the National Auditor – Daniel Okechukwu (Anambra), Deputy National, Treasurer, Ndubuisi Eneh (Enugu), and the Deputy National Legal Adviser, Okechukwu Osuoha (Abia),” he said.

The Zonal Publicity Secretary reiterated the belief of the zone in the competence of the elected members to represent the South East effectively at the national level.

“The Zonal Working Committee is convinced that you will leverage on your good offices to bring your experiences and diverse contacts to further enhance the advancement of our party.”

Okeke who congratulated the new executives on their election, expressed optimism that they would improve the welfare of the entire people of South East Zone.

NAN reports that the National Executive Committee election of PDP was held from Oct. 30 to 31, 2021, at the Eagle Square Abuja. (NAN)

