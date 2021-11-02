PDP Convention: S/E ZWC congratulates Sen Samuel Anyanwu, others

The South East Zonal Working Committee (ZWC) the Peoples Party (PDP),  has congratulated Sen Samuel Anyanwu (Imo) on his election as the National Secretary the PDP, during the national convention the party.

Mr Augustine Okeke, South East Zonal Publicity Secretary the party, said in a statement to the News Agency Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday.

Okeke who saluted the National Secretary and other elected from the South East, expressed confidence in their capacity to deliver.

“In the same vein, the ZWC congratulated other the zone who were elected as National Working Committee (NWC) and National Executive Committee (NEC).

“They are the National Auditor – Daniel Okechukwu (Anambra), Deputy National, Treasurer, Ndubuisi Eneh (Enugu), and the Deputy National Legal Adviser, Okechukwu Osuoha (Abia),” he said.

The Zonal Publicity Secretary reiterated the belief the zone in the competence the elected to represent the South East effectively at the national level.

“The Zonal Working Committee is convinced that you will leverage on your offices to bring your experiences and diverse contacts to further enhance the advancement our party.”

Okeke who congratulated the new executives on their election, expressed optimism that they would improve the welfare the entire people South East Zone.

NAN reports that the National Executive Committee election of PDP held from Oct. 30 to 31, 2021, at the Eagle Square Abuja. (NAN)

