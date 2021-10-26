PDP Convention: Group calls for free, fair exercise

The Abubakar Atiku Town-to-Town Movement, a political youths group has called for free and fair conduct of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national convention slated for Oct. 31.

Alhaji Abba Freedom, the National Chairman of the movement, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Bauchi on Tuesday.

He said that conduct of a peaceful, transparent and fair convention would entrenched and institutionalise internal democracy.

The chairman noted that election malpractice has been the bane of stable, peaceful and vibrant democratic process in Nigerian politics.

According to him, the movement focuses at promoting and entrenching democratic principles, capable of institutionalising representative governments across the country.

“Our movement does not and will not accept thuggery, blackmail and other inimical practices,” he said.

He described the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as a peace-loving politician who would rejuvenate the PDP by injecting life into it.

The PDP, he said, was waxing stronger towards ensuring success in future elections.

He also commended President Muhammadu Buhari on his giant strides in infrastructure development to fast track sustainable social and economic development in the country. (NAN)

